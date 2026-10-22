France confirms world's first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies
Shamonda virus was first isolated itself in Nigeria in the mid-1960s
France has confirmed the world’s first occurrence of infection with the Shamonda virus in humans as the pathogen only previously found in livestock.
As per the reports, the patient in Lyon who was found infected with Shamonda virus died in early October. This is the very first time that livestock-based viruses are found in animals as until now such viruses are not considered transmissible to humans.
The French Agricultural ministry issued a statement, “According to investigations carried out so far, the brain complications observed in the immunocompromised patient before their death were very likely linked to the Shamonda virus infection.”
“Based on current knowledge of the virus, no health risk to the general population has been identified to date”.
“This is therefore an exceptional case involving a severely immunocompromised patient,” the authorities said.
French authorities also affirmed that the virus spread currently poses no risk to the population as it is believed to be primarily spread by Culicoides biting midges, affecting cattle.
Shamonda virus is an insect-borne virus and closely related to the Schmallenberg virus (SBV). It is primarily the host of livestock, especially cattle, sheep, goats and horses.
It is transmitted through vector bites, specifically by biting midges. Direct host-to-host transmission is not believed to occur.
Speaking about its origin and global spread, it first isolated itself in Nigeria in the mid-1960s.
In mid-2026, outbreaks emerged in European livestock across Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, and other Western European countries.
-
OpenAI agents uncover brain disease leads: Here’s how
-
AI tool can now predict cancer survival by a single patient selfie: Find out how
-
Scientists identify a new type of depression affecting 1 in 4 patients
-
Everything to know about US FDA’s new guidance on apps used with prescription drugs
-
‘Immortal’ jellyfish could hold clues to slowing human ageing
-
Ebola crisis worsens in DR Congo as virus reaches eighth province with over 4,500 dead
-
Study finds eating blueberries every day can surprisingly boost your mood
-
Eli Lilly’s Foundayo weight-loss pill gets European approval recommendation
-
What is BPC-157? Trump administration considers easing rules on popular peptide injections
-
West Nile virus: Europe reports 141 deaths as human cases rise in 2026
-
Health Canada reviewing new mRNA flu vaccine that could prevent more hospitalisations
-
Scientists discover hidden drainage route at the back of the eye