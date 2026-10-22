France confirms world's first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies

France has confirmed the world’s first occurrence of infection with the Shamonda virus in humans as the pathogen only previously found in livestock.

As per the reports, the patient in Lyon who was found infected with Shamonda virus died in early October. This is the very first time that livestock-based viruses are found in animals as until now such viruses are not considered transmissible to humans.

The French Agricultural ministry issued a statement, “According to investigations carried out so far, the brain complications observed in the immunocompromised patient before their death were very likely linked to the Shamonda virus infection.”

“Based on current knowledge of the virus, no health risk to the general population has been identified to date”.

“This is therefore an exceptional case involving a severely immunocompromised patient,” the authorities said.

French authorities also affirmed that the virus spread currently poses no risk to the population as it is believed to be primarily spread by Culicoides biting midges, affecting cattle.

Shamonda virus is an insect-borne virus and closely related to the Schmallenberg virus (SBV). It is primarily the host of livestock, especially cattle, sheep, goats and horses.

It is transmitted through vector bites, specifically by biting midges. Direct host-to-host transmission is not believed to occur.

Speaking about its origin and global spread, it first isolated itself in Nigeria in the mid-1960s.

In mid-2026, outbreaks emerged in European livestock across Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, and other Western European countries.