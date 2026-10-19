Ebola crisis worsens in DR Congo as virus reaches eighth province with over 4,500 dead

The outbreak has recorded at least 9,400 cases and more than 4,500 deaths, making it the deadliest in Congo's history

By Bisma Saleem
Published October 19, 2026
Ebola crisis worsens in DR Congo as virus reaches eighth province with over 4,500 dead
Ebola crisis worsens in DR Congo as virus reaches eighth province with over 4,500 dead

The deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has spread to an eighth province, with more than 4,500 people killed since the outbreak began in May.

According to The Associated Press, health authorities confirmed two cases, including one death, in Nord-Ubangi province, near the Central African Republic border.

The outbreak has recorded at least 9,400 cases and more than 4,500 deaths, making it the deadliest in Congo's history.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the virus continues to spread geographically despite declining infections in some areas.

“We see pockets of Ebola generally going down, but unfortunately geographically it’s spreading out,” WHO Africa regional director Mohamed Yakub Janabi told the AP.

Ituri province remains the outbreak's epicentre, accounting for nearly three-quarters of confirmed cases.

Authorities in North Kivu plan to introduce travel restrictions from Monday, including a temporary ban on arrivals from Ituri and limits on public gatherings.

The outbreak is caused by the rare Bundibugyo Ebola virus, which has no approved vaccine or treatment.

The virus has also reached neighbouring countries, including Kenya, while Uganda has declared itself free of Ebola.

Bisma Saleem
Bisma Saleem is a Senior Sub Editor and Canada correspondent, specialising in sports coverage across the NFL, NBA, and major events like the Super Bowl. With over 8 years of experience, she combines sharp editorial skills with on-ground insight, delivering dynamic reporting alongside exclusive Canada-based stories that bring a distinct international perspective to her coverage.
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