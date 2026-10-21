AI tool can now predict cancer survival by a single patient selfie: Find out how
By analyzing facial markers and biological age, researchers hope to offer doctors a rapid, non-invasive method to help tailor personalized oncology care
A groundbreaking study reveals that a newly developed artificial intelligence tool can predict cancer survival rates and treatment trajectories using just a single patient photograph or "selfie."
The algorithm analyzes subtle facial features, skin tone variations, structural markers, and micro-expressions captured in standard portraits to extract deep physiological indicators associated with systemic health and disease progression.
Researchers tested the AI against clinical datasets, finding that the tool's predictions regarding patient longevity and therapy response often rivaled or complemented traditional prognostic scoring methods.
While still in the research phase, developers hope the tool could eventually serve as a rapid, non-invasive screening aid in oncology, helping doctors monitor patient vitality and tailor personalized treatment plans with minimal burden.
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