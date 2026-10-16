What is BPC-157? Trump administration considers easing rules on popular peptide injections

US President Donald Trump's administration is moving forward with plans to make certain peptide injections more widely available in the United States, despite concerns about their safety and effectiveness.

According to The Associated Press, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s department has submitted an interim policy to the White House that could allow specialist pharmacies to produce some currently restricted peptides.

The proposal, now under review, could include BPC-157, a substance promoted for muscle growth and injury recovery.

Peptides are compounds involved in several bodily functions, including growth and metabolism. While some are used in approved medicines, many injections promoted by wellness influencers have not undergone sufficient human testing.

The Food and Drug Administration previously restricted BPC-157 and several other peptides because of potential risks, including contamination, allergic reactions and tumour growth.

However, Kennedy has argued that allowing pharmacies to produce these substances could reduce demand for unregulated products sold online.

In July, external FDA advisers recommended easing restrictions on six peptides, despite objections from agency scientists.

The proposed policy would temporarily allow certain pharmacies to produce peptides without facing enforcement action.

The policy has not yet received final approval.