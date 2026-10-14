OpenAI vs. Apple: Former employee accused of taking unreleased device files

OpenAI has accused a former employee who left the company to join Apple of taking files information about an unreleased device and later making a presentation about the unreleased product to senior Apple leadership, marking a new filing in the lawsuit between OpenAI and Apple.

According to the filing in US federal court in San Jose, California, OpenAI contended that the presentation took place months prior and that Apple is now making AI products of its own.

A statement from OpenAI filing reads: “OpenAI is very concerned ​that its trade secret and confidential information is now ​circulating inside Apple, where Apple engineers can shape Apple’s upcoming products ‌based ⁠on OpenAI’s confidential and innovative work.”

Apple said that it has policies and procedures in place to ensure new employees do not violate secrecy agreement provisions and that it has concluded that OpenAI’s claims lack evidentiary support.

Apple and OpenAI are also facing a legal battle in the United States over allegations of stolen trade secrets linked to the development of artificial intelligence devices.

Apple is seeking a court order requiring OpenAI to cease using any confidential information obtained from the company. OpenAI argues that the lawsuit’s claim is unsubstantiated as Apple has failed to identify the specific trade secrets that were allegedly stolen and has instead cited broad buckets of hardware attributes.