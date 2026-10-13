How far can a rover go? NASA’s Perseverance breaks Mars driving record

NASA’s Perseverance rover has set a new record after driving farther than any other vehicle on the surface of the Martian planet since arriving on Mars in 2021.

The announcement of the milestone comes from the US space agency on Tuesday as the rover racked up 28.1 miles since 2021.

The Perseverance rover has surpassed Opportunity’s previous Martian surface driving record of 28.06 miles which was set between 2004 and 2018.

This driving record has been achieved in five and half years of the mission of exploring Mars for finding conditions suitable to the existence of ancient microbial life ever existed on this Red planet.

Perseverance's initial mission aimed for 12.4 miles, but its mechanisms are tested to handle 100 km (62 miles), with hardware endurance tested up to 150–300 km (93–186 miles).

According to Steven Lee of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in ​California, “Perseverance's engineering hardware and instruments are in excellent shape with all redundant systems still available.”

"A recent assessment of all systems concluded that they are capable of operating well into the 2030s, likely beyond," added Lee who is the ​project manager for NASA's two Mars rovers, Perseverance and Curiosity.

During the rover’s exploration mission, it comes across distinct and most ancient terrains ever discovered in the solar system.

The purpose of NASA’s extended mission is to explore the crater rim until the end of 2028.

Currently, the rover is navigating the Lac de Charmes region near Jezero Crater’s western rim, leading to an area named Idubi.

Speaking about its major scientific discovery was finding a potential biosignature in a reddish rock dated to 3.2 to 3.8 billion years ago in an ancient river channel, indicating a possible sign of ancient microbial life.

Around 90 percent of the rover's functionality is autonomous. "Perseverance takes stereo images of the terrain ahead, generates a 3D software map, and selects the safest path towards a drive goal," he said.

Perseverance builds on 29 years of rover development starting with Sojourner, Spirit, Opportunity, and Curiosity.