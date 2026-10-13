Sarah Ferguson turns into Beatrice, Eugenie’s worst nightmare

Princesses Bearice and Eugenie do not seem to be catching a break, and this time around their mother’s return to England might be pouring fuel on the fire.

For those unversed, reports shared by another outlet warn the sisters are already working to separate themselves from the York shadow, and their mother’s return might end up clouding their efforts to establish themselves outside of the Firm.

However, the most candid take comes from British royals expert Hilary Fordwich.

She spoke to Fox News Digital when delivering her verdict. Right off the bat the words that came out from her side were, that Fergie is “already persona-non-grata in aristocratic circles”

So she will constantly have to remain “weary” of doing anything that “put(s) her daughters and grandchildren at risk of being ousted completely”, particularly from the royal family.

They also said, “Sarah should simply stick to anything unrelated to the royals, her fiction & anything else without any royal proximity. But simply refraining from such wouldn’t be rehabilitation or societal acceptance.”

Before actually signing off she also said, “the only hope she has of any future, indeed also any future with her own daughters and grandchildren, is to be discreet, which is not one of her strongest virtues, to say the least. But staying out of the U.K. for the last seven months was wise to at least let things die down.”