Lizzo gets candid about her fitness journey: 'I was extremely healthy at my highest weight'
Lizzo says she was 'extremely healthy' at her 'highest weight' but felt 'physically uncomfortable'
Lizzo has opened up about her fitness journey.
The 38-year-old singer recently appeared on the latest episode of The Jason Lee Show, where she revealed that she was "extremely healthy" at her "highest weight, but felt "physically uncomfortable."
“My blood was extremely healthy. I think what happened was it was physically uncomfortable in some areas," said Lizzo.
The Still Bad hitmaker further shared that her fitness journey began due to "joint pain," explaining, "My back was hurting."
Lizzo, who began her fitness journey in 2023, told Jason she was surprised when some people started saying that "looking smaller" was "ruining" her brand.
"I said, is my brand being fat? One thing I had to realize is that my brand is joy," she insisted. "So when I was bigger and joyful, all they saw was fat. "
"That's all people going to see is fat. But that joy was the thing that arrested you. Joy was the thing that got your attention. Joy was the thing that made you want to tune in and see what the [expletive] I was on," Lizzo continued.
The Truth Hurts singer added, "I can be joyful no matter what size my body is."
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