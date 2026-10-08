ASOS data breach: What hackers accessed from customer accounts revealed

ASOS data breach: What hackers accessed from customer accounts

British online fashion retailer ASOS has issued a recent update regarding the recent data breach that hit its customers on Tuesday.

According to the retailer, in the hacking incident personal details were accessed after an “unauthorised notification” was sent out to users in a new update.

The notification stated, "Dear ASOS DPO and IT, we have fully compromised the Snowflake instance. Engage with us, or we will leak it." Dozens of ASOS customers reported receiving these strange pop-up messages on their phone screens.

As per ASOS’ initial investigation, the breach has exposed some of customers’ personal information, including names and contact details. Moreover, the hackers also reportedly gained access to certain non-personal account related information.

But when it comes to financial-related information, the company said they found no breach in payment card information and account passwords, as mentioned in an email sent to customers.

"We discovered that an unauthorised party ⁠gained access to an ASOS employee account by impersonating ​a trusted contact to obtain log in credentials," ASOS said.

"Those ​credentials were then used to access information on certain third-party platforms used by ASOS."

Speaking about the security incident response, the retailer immediately locked down the affected third-party platforms to prevent the access of information at the hand of unauthorized entities.

Stressing on users safety, the company said, "There is no action you need to take on your account. However, please remain cautious of unexpected messages or calls claiming to be from ASOS. We will never ask you to share passwords, security codes or payment details through an unsolicited message or call.”

ASOS confirmed that its website and mobile app remained safe to use throughout the incident and continue to be secure and it is actively cooperating with relevant law enforcement and regulatory authorities regarding the breach.

In an update sent to its 16.5 million customers, ASOS apologised for the incident “any uncertainty this caused”.

Following the news, ASOS shares rose by 3%, successfully paring down earlier weekly losses to 8%.