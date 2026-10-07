Christa Pike was stuck with ‘at least seven needles’ during failed execution, lawyers say

Christa Pike's attorneys said the execution team spent about an hour attempting to establish IV access

Christa Pike’s lawyers believe problems placing IV lines during her failed execution caused the lethal drug pentobarbital to enter her tissue rather than her bloodstream.

Executioners attempted to gain IV access using “at least seven needles,” according to an emergency motion filed on Friday seeking to preserve evidence from the procedure.

“One needle was bent in a 90-degree angle when it was removed,” the filing said, according to CNN.

Randy Spivey, one of Pike’s lawyers, told reporters that Pike cooperated with the execution team and even suggested locations where they could try to insert the IV lines.

Her attorneys said the execution team spent about an hour attempting to establish IV access. They had previously warned Tennessee officials that Pike had a history of difficulties with vein access.

After the execution attempt failed, Pike was taken to a hospital in the Nashville area.

Her lawyers said in the court filing that her arms were “swollen, burned, and blistered” when she arrived.

They believe the pentobarbital flowed into surrounding tissue instead of properly entering Pike’s bloodstream because of the IV problems.

Pentobarbital “burns upon contact, including skin, tissue, and veins,” Pike’s attorneys said in the motion.