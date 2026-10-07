US, Greece forge major security pact to combat regional threats

During an official visit to Athens, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that "strong and model NATO ally" the United States and Greece are launching new counterterrorism information sharing mechanisms between their respective law enforcement agencies.

Speaking alongside Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, Rubio praised Greece as a strong and model NATO ally, highlighting its critical role in regional stability.

"As part of our efforts to combat these common threats to our nations, we’re proud to announce a new memorandum of understanding establishing a joint security program to strengthen the counterterrorism information sharing between our respective law enforcement agencies," he told reporters alongside Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis.

The top U.S. diplomat noted that Greece remains particularly vulnerable to pressures like mass migration and human trafficking, making the nation an indispensable partner in tackling organized crime and cross-border security challenges.

Greece has been an important NATO ally to the United States, offering key military facilities to safeguard security in the Eastern Mediterranean, and it leads an EU maritime mission to protect commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Gerapetritis said on Wednesday that Greece was willing to cooperate with the United States and offer maritime aid in the Strait of Hormuz if there is a viable peace process there.

Rubio stood by US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle after US senators expressed concerns over allegations that she had threatened that the US could use its influence to undermine the Greek government.

In addition to enhanced law enforcement and counterterrorism cooperation, the discussions emphasized the strategic importance of expanding regional energy supply corridors and bolstering infrastructure security.

Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral defense ties and maintaining broader cooperative efforts across the Eastern Mediterranean region.