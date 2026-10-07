WHO questions Russia over reports of second lab worker with pneumonia

The World Health Organization has raised questions over the reports suggesting the case of a second laboratory employee allegedly suffering with pneumonia of undermined cause.

In the wake of these concerning reports, the global health watchdog body seeks details over the case and requested further information to tackle the growing babonic fears.

According to a statement, the WHO has asked for additional data to determine what caused the severe pneumonia outbreak and which pathogen prompted the implementation of public health measures.

Prior to that WHO deemed risk to public health very low as per the based information and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus requested the Russian officials to share precise and transparent information over the type of pathogen involved and the cause of severe pneumonia.

On Tuesday, Russian health watchdog claimed that “no ​cases of plague ​had ⁠been detected among anyone who ​had come into ​contact ⁠with a Siberian plague institute laboratory worker ⁠who ​died last week.”

Even they have not found any microorganism in the dead body of the researcher linked to her work.

WHO’s statement comes as the US President is set to talk to Russian president Vladimir Putin “very soon” in the wake of growing suspected pneumonic plague fears stemming from the death of a female lab worker in Siberia.

The United States is also closely monitoring the plague situation in Russia as Marco Rubio also urged the Russian authorities to share information with the world.

The incident occurred last week when 28-year-old researcher Daria Shipilova died from a 'pneumonia of undetermined' origin at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia and Far East.