EU ambassadors approve new sanctions package against Russia: Report

The EU ambassadors have approved a new sanctions package against Russia targeting its military-industrial complex and some elected members.

As reported by TASS, Russian news state agency, and cited by a European source, the EU envoys have given the green light to a 22nd round of sanctions targeting over 1,500 individuals and companies tied to Russia's defense industry.

"The ambassadors approved blacklisting over 1,500 companies and individuals," the source said.

The package also targets 743 individuals and 826 military-industrial organizations in Russia. The sanctions also concern 77 individuals “elected to the Russian State Duma from the occupied territories of Ukraine.”

In a recent move, European Union ambassadors voted to extend sanctions targeting 31 individuals and 6 organizations in response to Russia's use of chemical weapons on the battlefield.

The package is expected to be approved by the EU Council and come into force by the end of this week. The EU's last combined package, its 21st, was adopted in ​July.