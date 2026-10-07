Lindsay Clancy’s ex-husband and new wife make big move as they prepare to welcome baby
Patrick Clancy remarried in the same year he divorced Lindsay Clancy
Patrick Clancy, Lindsay's former husband, began a new married life earlier this year.
He and his wife, Dr Rachel Danis, moved to New York from Massachusetts, where they lived in a one-bedroom apartment on Manhattan's East Side.
However, now, according to TMZ, the pair are mulling over moving to a larger home, citing the expectation of a new baby.
That explains, the report suggests, why the duo has put the apartment on the rental market.
The condo is over 700 square feet and includes a single bedroom and bathroom, plus air conditioning, dishwashing, and in-unit laundry.
The building also has a fitness centre and allows pets, according to property records TMZ obtained.
Meanwhile, the marriage of Patrick and Lindsay apparently broke down after the latter allegedly killed her children.
Given the attention the case is getting, and by extension the lives of the pair, commenters are expected to weigh in.
Sara Haines, for example, one of the panellists on The View, questioned why Patrick didn't stay married to Lindsay despite forgiving her.
“He talks about forgiving her, but how did the marital love end so quickly?" she asked.
"I would hope my husband wouldn’t move right along," the commentator said.
Meanwhile, Lindsay's hearing is set for Nov. 2.
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