Daniil Medvedev disqualified against Djokovic after hitting spectator with ball

Daniil Medvedev was disqualified from his China Open semifinal against Novak Djokovic on Monday after hitting a ball into the stands and striking a spectator.

Djokovic was serving for the match at 7-5, 5-3 when the incident occurred. After Djokovic hit a forehand volley winner, the ball bounced off the advertising boards towards Medvedev, who struck it with a backhand into the crowd.

The ball hit a spectator in the front row, who was later helped out of the arena while holding a hand over his left eye.

The chair umpire and tournament supervisor spoke with Medvedev before he was disqualified who then shook hands with Djokovic at the net.

The incident drew comparisons with Djokovic’s disqualification from the 2020 US Open after he accidentally struck a line judge in the throat with a ball.

Medvedev has previously faced penalties for his behaviour on court.

Earlier this year, he was fined €6,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after smashing his racket seven times during a defeat to Matteo Berrettini at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Djokovic’s victory extended his perfect China Open record to 33-0.

The 39-year-old awill face Alex de Minaur in Tuesday’s final after Hubert Hurkacz retired from their semifinal with an apparent injury.