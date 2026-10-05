Nobel Prize 2026: Trio wins medicine prize for breakthrough that controls cells with light

Three scientists have been honoured with the 2026 Nobel Prize 2026 in physiology or medicine for their breakthrough research concerning the use of light in controlling the cells, light-gated ion channels.

The names of scientists are Karl Deisseroth from the US, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel both from Germany. Their research is based on developing a technique to decode how the brain shapes “memories, feelings and behaviours.”

The Nobel Committee praised Peter Hegemann and Ernst Nagel for discovering channelrhodopsin, noting that Karl Deisseroth later turned it into a light-controlled switch for neurons. This pioneering work has laid the groundwork for a revolutionary era in neuroscience.

Optogenetics "makes it possible to switch on, or ​off, the activity of individual nerve cells in a living brain," the prize-givers said.

"This ⁠method is now being used in laboratories around the world to reveal the brain’s mysteries."

David Pendlebury, head of research analysis at Clarivate’s Institute for Scientific Information hailed this discovery.

“The Nobel Committee’s recognition underscores the extraordinary influence of this work, which has transformed neuroscience by enabling researchers to use light to precisely control and study neural activity.”

In 2025, the prize was awarded collectively to Mary Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell of the United States and Shimun Sakaguchi of Japan for "for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance."

The Nobel Prize announcements usually open with Physiology or Medicine, followed in the coming days by Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Peace, and Economics.

The prizes will be presented at ceremonies in Stockholm, Sweden on December 10 and each prize carries a cash award of 12 million Swedish kronor.