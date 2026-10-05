Russia investigates ‘unknown’ infection after plague lab researcher dies

Russian authorities are investigating a suspected dangerous infection at a plague research laboratory in Siberia after a 28-year-old researcher died.

The incident occurred at the Anti-Plague Research Institute in Shelekhov, near Irkutsk, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Authorities have not confirmed what infection was involved.

Russia’s infectious disease agency Rospotrebnadzor said the laboratory worker had been diagnosed with “pneumonia of unknown etiology,” meaning the cause was unknown.

“The sanitary and epidemiological situation in the Irkutsk region, the cities of Irkutsk and Shelekhov is stable,” the agency said.

Alexei Tsydenov, head of the neighbouring republic of Buryatia, earlier said the woman died “possibly from the plague,” while stressing that “there are no plague outbreaks” in Buryatia.

Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev said officials held an emergency anti-epidemic meeting over a “suspected case of a particularly dangerous infection affecting a resident of the region.”

Authorities said close contacts were being monitored and had so far tested negative.

Independent regional outlet Liudi Baikala reported that nearly 200 people were placed under observation at the hospital where the researcher was treated.

Officials have urged the public to remain calm while authorities investigate the cause of the infection.