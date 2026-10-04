Lindsay Clancy case sparks debate in Africa: 'It will never happen here'

Lindsay Clancy, for months, has been dominating the airwaves due to a trial in which she was accused of killing her children at her home in 2023.

Though it has left audiences in America divided over her culpability, the story is apparently different in Africa.

Sophia Momodu, a media personality in Nigeria, aired her views on the much-discussed case and the debate it sparked on AFROTV.

While discussing the 2023 Massachusetts case, she made a bold claim, saying, “It will never happen in Africa.”

Her remarks come in light of key differences, Momodu pointed out, between African and Western societies in handling severe mental health problems, especially for women who have given birth and are suffering from postpartum depression.

According to the Nigerian personality, the family and community support generally available to new mothers often mitigates such issues.

“It will never happen in Africa. She should have gotten more support. It could have been avoided," Momodu said, pointing to the local "village" approach common across several African communities.

With this support, new mothers have less chance of facing severe postpartum mental health issues.

Then, Momodu questioned how the United States — an extremely developed country — could have such a crisis.

"This is America; you are so way ahead of the rest of the world when it comes to medicine," she said.

Momodu's comments connected to the hot-button issue where the Clancy's legal team previously defended her in trial on the basis that she was experiencing severe mental health challenges at the time of the alleged criminal act.