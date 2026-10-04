Trump names Jay Clayton to lead new White House 'Super Intelligence' task force: report

U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to serve as the administration's new artificial intelligence czar, heading a newly established White House task force.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, Clayton, who was appointed intelligence chief in August, will lead a new White House panel tasked with reporting within 120 days on the risks and opportunities posed by AI

"The president asked that a group be put together," which the administration refers to as the "Super Intelligence Force,"mto ensure the US remains a leader in advanced AI while protecting Americans' interests, Clayton told the Journal, adding that "the risk of not being first is high."

As reported, Clayton's panel will review AI-related risks and current government reporting mechanisms for breaches, hacks and other incidents, and recommend ways to strengthen federal-response capabilities under existing authorities, the Journal said, citing the task force’s charter.

The panel is charged with evaluating the risks and opportunities presented by advanced AI technology and recommending a framework for federal oversight, with a formal report due within 120 days.

Clayton confirmed his leadership role to the WSJ, noting that the mandate focuses on maintaining American dominance in superintelligence while safeguarding the interests of the public.

The administration has largely favored a light-touch regulatory approach to avoid hampering domestic innovation and competitiveness against foreign rivals like China, instead championing voluntary safety frameworks and industry audits.

The newly formed task force—comprising high-ranking officials including Vice President JD Vance, cabinet secretaries, and regulatory heads alongside external industry advisers—will review existing security reporting protocols, model vulnerabilities, and potential legislative paths.

Notably, this is the second time Trump has named an adviser to oversee AI-related decisions across the administration.