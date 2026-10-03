Americans urged to push back against Elon Musk’s influence on elections

Former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has urged the people of the United States to unite against Elon Musk’s plan to control Congress.

Taking aim at the billionaire, Sanders wrote on social media, “Musk spent over $290 million to put Trump in the White House. He's $640 billion richer today. Not a bad investment. Now he's spending up to $200 million to try to keep Republicans in control of Congress. Our job: Stop Musk. Stop Trump. Elect Progressives. “

The News York Times reported in August that Elon Musk’s pro-Trump political group is planning to spend up ‌to $120 million to turn out Republican voters in the November congressional elections.

America PAC said in a statement to Reuters in August that it expects to play a major role in the Republican voter turnout effort and argued that the party is well positioned to retain control of Congress despite historical trends that often favor the opposition party in midterm elections.