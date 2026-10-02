Nexus rules are changing for Americans and Canadian next year: Here’s what you should know

Nexus applicants will soon have less time to schedule their required enrolment interviews as Canada and the US change application rules beginning in 2027.

Starting April 1, 2027, applicants who receive conditional approval will have up to two years to schedule their Nexus interview, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.

Applicants currently have up to five years, a temporary extension introduced because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSA said interview capacity has since improved, allowing the program to return to its original two-year deadline.

People conditionally approved before April 1, 2027, will keep the five-year deadline, provided they schedule an interview within that period or by April 1, 2029, whichever comes first.

Nexus is jointly operated by the CBSA and US Customs and Border Protection and allows pre-approved, “low-risk” travellers to receive faster processing when entering Canada or the United States.

Applicants must receive approval from both agencies and complete interviews before a Nexus card can be issued.

Memberships are valid for five years. Applicants aged 18 and older pay a non-refundable US$120 processing fee, while applicants under 18 are free.

The CBSA is urging people waiting for interviews to book appointments as soon as possible. Applications will expire if applicants fail to schedule an interview within the applicable deadline.