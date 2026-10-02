Argentina announces citizenship-by-investment program to bolster dollar reserves

Argentina is set to launch South America's first official citizenship-by-investment program, with applications officially opening in the fourth quarter of the year, Economy Minister Luis Caputo announced.

The landmark policy represents a major expansion of President Javier Milei’s ongoing economic reforms, designed to stabilize the macroeconomy, attract foreign capital, and bolster the nation's dollar reserves.

Under the newly structured framework, international investors can secure Argentine citizenship through two primary financial pathways.

A non-refundable contribution of $350,000 directed to the national treasury and purchase of $800,000 in qualifying public bonds.

The Ministry of Economy has also integrated family provisions into the program guidelines.

An applicant's spouse, as well as single, childless children aged 18 to 25, can be included for an additional contribution of $100,000 per person, while children under 18 qualify through a $25,000 contribution.

Multi-agency background checks and compliance verifications will be enforced to maintain strict regulatory integrity.

"The announcement is part of Argentina's ongoing process of opening up and international integration," the ministry added.

Government officials emphasized that the initiative is part of a broader push toward international financial integration and complements existing large-scale incentive regimes.