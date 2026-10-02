France school protests to continue as students call for nationwide action

French student organisations and education unions have called for another nationwide mobilisation on Tuesday as protests over conditions in schools continue across the country.

High-school and university student groups announced plans for further demonstrations and strike action after meeting Education Minister Edouard Geffray on Friday, Le Figaro reported.

The organisations said the talks had failed to produce sufficient “concrete measures” to address their concerns.

Several education unions have also backed the October 6 action, calling on teachers and other staff to join students in strikes and demonstrations.

The planned mobilisation follows days of protests that began over teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms, deteriorating buildings and other concerns about France’s education system.

The unrest has since escalated, with clashes between protesters and police, fires and widespread property damage.

About 400 high schools were closed on Friday and more than 2,000 people have been arrested during the protests, Reuters reported.

Authorities have estimated that damage caused during the unrest could reach tens of millions of euros, according to Le Figaro.

Geffray has already announced that the government will abandon planned registration fees for some higher education programmes amid the protests.