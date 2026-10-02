Canadian boycott of US products remains strong as more avoid American travel

Another 26 percent reduced Amazon purchases and 20 percent cancelled American streaming services

Canada’s Buy Canadian movement remains strong 19 months after US President Donald Trump launched his trade war, with a new poll showing Canadians continue to avoid American products.

An Abacus Data survey found 77 percent of Canadians intend to avoid US products entirely or buy as few as possible, virtually unchanged from 78 percent in February 2025.

More Canadians are also acting on those intentions. The share who said they had bought more Canadian products rose from 53 percent in February 2025 to 61 percent in September 2026.

Among Canadians for whom a US trip was an option, 52 percent said they had cancelled one, compared with 32 percent when the trade war began.

Other changes included avoiding American petrol stations, which rose from 33 percent to 39 percent, while 26 percent said they had avoided US retailers such as Walmart.

Another 26 percent reduced Amazon purchases and 20 percent cancelled American streaming services.

However, cost remains a major obstacle. Sixty-one per cent believe Canadian-made products usually cost more than similar American goods, according to Abacus Data.