CNBC’s Rick Santelli says goodbye after more than 27 years on air

Santelli first appeared on CNBC as a guest in 1994 before officially joining the network as an on-air editor in 1999

Rick Santelli has retired from his full-time role at CNBC after more than 27 years with the business news network.

CNBC marked Santelli’s final day on Friday with a farewell video looking back at his decades covering financial markets and the US economy.

Santelli first appeared on CNBC as a guest in 1994 before officially joining the network as an on-air editor in 1999.

He became one of CNBC’s most recognisable correspondents, reporting primarily from Chicago and covering interest rates, the Federal Reserve, financial markets and major economic reports.

His coverage of the monthly US jobs report became a regular feature of the network, and Santelli deliberately chose October 2 as his final full-time day because it coincided with the latest employment report.

“Everything in my life goes back to the markets and CNBC,” Santelli said in the farewell video, according to CNBC.

Despite stepping away from his full-time position, Santelli is not leaving the network entirely and is expected to return regularly as a contributor.

“I would like to continue to have the ability to bring something to the party for viewers,” Santelli said, according to CNBC.

Santelli’s departure ends a full-time CNBC career that spanned more than a quarter-century of major economic and financial events.