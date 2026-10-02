Man arrested after alleged death threats to Canadian PM Mark Carney on X

An Edmonton man has been charged after allegedly making online death threats against Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, according to the RCMP.

Dwight Peter MacIntyre, 44, is accused of posting threats targeting Carney on the social media platform X.

The RCMP team in Alberta began investigating on September 4 and arrested MacIntyre five days later.

“People should not assume they can make threats online without consequences,” Supt. Matt Johnson said in a statement, according to The Canadian Press.

“When online comments cross the line into criminal conduct, police will investigate and take appropriate action to hold those responsible accountable.”

MacIntyre has been charged with uttering a threat to cause death and is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Edmonton on November 25.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

The case follows the arrest of a Calgary man last month over alleged death threats against Carney posted on YouTube.

“The security environment in which public figures operate continues to evolve both within Canada and abroad, and we recognize this is a time for increased vigilance,” the RCMP said, according to The Canadian Press.

The RCMP said its investigation remains ongoing and it will not provide further details while the case is before the courts.