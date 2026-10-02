New York governor slams Cornell police over alleged fraternity gang rape

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says a woman who alleges she was gang raped at Cornell University in 2024 was “failed” by authorities responsible for protecting her.

Hochul sharply criticised Cornell University police and the Tompkins County district attorney on Friday, a day after appointing New York Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor in the case.

“I’m deeply disturbed at Cornell University’s police and how they handled this. I will not allow anyone to sweep this case under the rug,” Hochul said, according to The Guardian.

“Every New Yorker deserves to know that when they report a crime, they will be investigated fully and fairly. That they will be seen and heard. I stand ready to lead a process guided by the facts and the law,” James added.

The woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, filed a civil lawsuit in September alleging she was drugged and repeatedly raped by members of the Chi Phi fraternity over several hours in 2024.

Lawyers for two men named in the lawsuit have denied sexual assault allegations.

No criminal charges were initially brought. Hochul said recent reporting had raised questions about the information prosecutors relied on when deciding not to pursue charges.

James will now oversee a new investigation and could present evidence to a grand jury if warranted.

Cornell has suspended Chi Phi indefinitely and agreed to an independent review of its handling of the allegations.