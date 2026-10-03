China launches anti-dumping probe into EU p-nitrotoluene amid trade tensions

China on Saturday launched an anti-dumping probe into a chemical compound p-nitrotoluene imports from the European Union, marking escalation in trade tensions.

In recent months, China and the EU have locked in trade tensions as both sides are targeting or curbing each other’s imports. For instance, the bloc imposed restrictive measures aimed at slowing down the inflow of electric vehicles and fast fashion from China.

The EU has launched 28 trade remedy investigations against China since 2025.

China stated it maintains a prudent approach to trade remedies and urges the EU to resolve concerns through dialogue and consultation.

According to the Chinese Commerce Ministry, the investigation was launched after China’s domestic industry filed a complaint against it. Preliminary evidence showed EU import volumes remained high from 2022-2025.

But the prices dropped by 60 percent cumulatively over this period, causing damage to China’s domestic industry. The application met legal requirements under Chinese law and WTO rules.

The investigation started on Saturday and is expected to conclude before October 3, 2027 with a potential six-month extension under special circumstances.

It is also expected that the EU officials will travel to Beijing on October 8-9 for high-level trade talks intended to smooth out some of the tensions.