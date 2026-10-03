Boston-bound plane disappears after takeoff from Bermuda, 6 missing

A Boston-bound plane suddenly disappeared and lost control with the Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday after taking off from Bermuda.

Six people were on board when the Gulfstream G100, a twin-engine, mid-size jet suddenly disappeared early in the morning while en route to Boston.

Soon after the report of disappearance, the US Coast Guard launched a search operation to find the plane. Both air and surface crews have been deployed to the area, as per the Coast Guard Northeast District.

“Air & surface crews have launched in search of the aircraft. Updates will be provided here as info becomes available,” the Coast Guard Northeast District said on X.

According to data from FlightAware, the plane took off from Bermuda International Airport at 11:41 p.m. ET.

According to the Official Canadian Civil Aircraft Register database, the plane is registered to Latitude Air Ambulance, a specialized medical transport service that coordinates international patient repatriations for critical care.

Neither Latitude Air Ambulance nor federal regulators at the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board responded to the report.