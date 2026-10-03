Boston-bound plane disappears after takeoff from Bermuda, 6 missing

Gulfstream G100 took off from Bermuda International Airport at 11:41 p.m. ET

By Aqsa Qaddus Tahir
Published October 03, 2026
Boston-bound plane disappears after takeoff from Bermuda, 6 missing
Boston-bound plane disappears after takeoff from Bermuda, 6 missing

A Boston-bound plane suddenly disappeared and lost control with the Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday after taking off from Bermuda.

Six people were on board when the Gulfstream G100, a twin-engine, mid-size jet suddenly disappeared early in the morning while en route to Boston.

Soon after the report of disappearance, the US Coast Guard launched a search operation to find the plane. Both air and surface crews have been deployed to the area, as per the Coast Guard Northeast District.

“Air & surface crews have launched in search of the aircraft. Updates will be provided here as info becomes available,” the Coast Guard Northeast District said on X.

According to data from FlightAware, the plane took off from Bermuda International Airport at 11:41 p.m. ET.

According to the Official Canadian Civil Aircraft Register database, the plane is registered to Latitude Air Ambulance, a specialized medical transport service that coordinates international patient repatriations for critical care.

Neither Latitude Air Ambulance nor federal regulators at the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board responded to the report. 

Aqsa Qaddus Tahir
Aqsa Qaddus Tahir is a reporter dedicated to science coverage, exploring breakthroughs, emerging research, and innovation. Her work centres on making scientific developments understandable and relevant, presenting well-researched stories that connect complex ideas with everyday life in a clear, engaging, and informative manner.
Share this story:
Make us preferred on Google