D.A. refuses to review additional evidence in Cornell 7 rape case

The D.A. who oversaw the alleged Cornell gang rape case denied the chance to review additional evidence during the initial investigation, according to a new report.

Tompkins District Attorney Matt Van Houten has been adamant that campus police only gave him Jane Doe's sworn statement and a screen grab of the alleged Chi Phi Snapchat messages

However, now it turns out his office turned down the opportunity to review additional statements, the New York Times reported.

Cornell University Police Department investigator Jeffrey Northrop spoke to a member of the D.A.'s staff, Jeff Huddle, about additional interviews.

Prosecutors reportedly didn't have any interest, however, the outlet says Northrop took notes of the meeting and claimed prosecutors told him that "criminal charges would not be pursued in this case" based on Jane Doe's statement.

This is quite a departure from what Van Houten previously said about why he declined to pursue charges.

TMZ reported earlier, Van Houten claimed that he never received the full transcript of Jane Doe's 2-day interview from campus police.

While Van Houten had said that he'd present evidence in front of a grand jury, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has since appointed Attorney General Letitia James to take over the case.

The politician made a promise on Friday to close a legal loophole allowing offenders in the state to avoid rape charges if their victims were willingly intoxicated, as in the case of an alleged gang rape at Cornell University.

Emotions are running high in the United States over a decision by prosecutors not to file charges in the case at the Ivy League college two years ago, prompting the governor to appoint the aforementioned state Attorney General.

The investigation was reopened on Monday after the alleged victim filed a civil lawsuit, fueling allegations that the elite college failed to properly hold the men accountable.

The alleged victim, Jane Doe, said in her lawsuit that in 2024 she was drugged with ketamine, assaulted and raped by seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity, a social club for male students at Cornell.

“It should not matter whether they chose to use drugs or alcohol. Voluntary intoxication is not a license for sexual assault or gang rape. Period,” Hochul said on Friday.

“I support closing this loophole, and will work with the New York State Legislature to accomplish this.”

Several US states, including New York, have provisions in their laws making it harder for prosecutors to bring charges against someone who engaged in sex with a person who voluntarily became intoxicated to the point where they could not meaningfully give or withhold consent.