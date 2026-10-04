Trump defiant on Midterms during Ohio rally as republicans fight to hold congress: report

Following a high-stakes campaign stop outside Dayton, Ohio, U.S. President Donald Trump struck a combative tone on Saturday, brushing aside mounting voter concerns and urging supporters to rally behind the state's vulnerable Republican ticket ahead of the looming congressional elections.

Trump told a rally in Vandalia, Ohio, that he believes there will be a “big surprise” in the upcoming elections, claiming his Democratic opponents do not know what is happening.

Trump struck a defiant tone during a campaign stop outside Dayton.

Polls have suggested that Democrats could gain ground in the midterms, but the US president said Republicans would do better than critics expect.

“Just get out and vote,” Trump said as he rallied for US Senator Jon Husted, gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and other Republicans.

“If you do that, we’re going to win, and we’re going to win big,” he said.

Speaking to a packed arena, Trump urged voters to channel their support for his administration directly into backing the state's vulnerable GOP ticket, framing the midterms as a referendum on his broader economic agenda.

"Just pretend that I'm on the ballot," Trump told the cheering crowd, leaning into his signature rally style to combat national polling headwinds and economic discontent over high prices and inflation.

With control of both chambers of Congress hanging in the balance, the president's 32-day campaign blitz aims to rescue tight battleground races, including Ohio's high-stakes Senate contest.

During his address, Trump championed local manufacturing investments and attempted to neutralize Democratic attacks on affordability, insisting that administration policies are driving a national economic boom.

However, national opposition figures continue to point to consumer costs and foreign policy strains as major liabilities for the party, making the president's late-stage intervention critical for energizing conservative turnout.

Multiple incumbent Republican senators across the country face tough political headwinds, with Trump’s popularity falling in recent months as higher petrol prices and those for other staples persist amid the US-Israel war on Iran.

Trump garnered more than 55 percent of the Ohio vote in the 2024 presidential election, but economic concerns since then have sunk his approval ratings.