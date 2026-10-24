Kim Jong Un’s China visit puts North Korea-China ties in focus

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made its visit to Dandong, China via a newly opened bridge as reported by South Korea’s Yonhap news agency on Sunday, citing a Seoul government source.

China and North Korea officially reopened their major land border crossing in Dandong this month, after 12-years of delay, seeking to boost trade following years of pandemic disruptions and strained relations.

Originally the opening of the key land border crossing was slated for 2014. However, its construction had been halted from North Korea’s side, beginning the phase of frosty ties with Beijing.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang called the border a new chapter and phase aimed at strengthening trade ties between two countries. Kim Jong Un has recently renewed efforts to bolster ties with China, North Korea’s main ally and economic lifeline.

This shift follows years of focusing heavily on Russia, to which Pyongyang supplied thousands of troops and conventional arms for the war in Ukraine, likely in return for military and financial support.

Kim last visited China in September 2025 and he also held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi also visited North Korea in June, indicating a warming of ties between two neighbouring countries.

Although President Donald Trump remains keen on restarting negotiations with North Korea, US and South Korean officials view a potential summit with Kim Jong Un this year as increasingly unlikely, Reuters reported on Friday.

Trump is slated to travel to Shenzhen next month for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which is being hosted by China.

North Korea’s visit to China comes as the relations between Pyongyang and Seoul worsened.

Tensions have surged along the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) as North Korea accelerates a massive border fortification campaign, prompting warning shots and defensive broadcasts from South Korean forces.

The latest spike in friction stems from a combination of aggressive border reconstruction, conflicting territorial maps, and recent casualties inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

Right now, the agenda of Kim visiting China is unknown as no confirmation has come either from China and North Korea.