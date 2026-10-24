SpaceX restores high-speed Starlink connections above 400 km/h in Ukraine

SpaceX has restored high-speed satellite connectivity in Ukraine, with Starlink terminals reportedly maintaining stable connections at speeds exceeding 400 km/h, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara confirmed to reporters.

“We’re recording a speed of over 400 km/h; the connection is stable,” Khmara said, attributing the breakthrough to high-level political negotiations.

SpaceX restores high-speed Starlink connections above 400 km/h in Ukraine

The restoration addresses a critical operational bottleneck that emerged earlier this month, when speed restrictions of approximately 160 km/h (100 mph) were imposed on Starlink and Starshield terminals operating in motion.

Ukrainian officials warned that the limits hampered military operations, including efforts to intercept fast-moving, jet-powered Russian Shahed drones.

The restrictions were reportedly eased following intensive diplomatic engagement aimed at restoring reliable, high-speed connectivity for Ukrainian forces on the battlefield.

The development comes amid a broader dispute over Elon Musk’s role in Ukraine and his criticism of the country’s political leadership.

On Friday, the SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to X to accuse Ukrainian elites of profiting from US aid while ordinary Ukrainians face conscription and the hardships of frontline combat.

“What’s actually going on in Ukraine is that there is a massive incentive difference between the elites and the people,” Musk wrote.

“The former has grown very rich off the hundreds of billions flowing to Ukraine, while the latter’s children are conscripted to die in trenches,” he added, further alleging that some US taxpayer money was being funneled back into American political campaigns.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski pushed back against Musk’s claims, disputing his characterization of US support for Ukraine and criticizing his involvement in European politics.

“No, Elon Musk, the US stopped funding Ukraine last year. In fact, US companies make money on American weapons for which we Europeans pay,” Sikorski wrote.

He added, “The more you meddle in our politics and the more you play politics with your products, the more you damage your brand.”