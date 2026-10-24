Stand-up comic slams media double standard over Lindsay Clancy case

In the wake of the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, Jimmy Carr – a British stand-up comedian – questioned the double standards he believed the press has when it comes to criminal acts – in this case, killing three children – committed by a woman and by a man.



Carr, performing a live comedy show and in the audience, mentioned Clancy.

Then the British comedian weighed in, particularly on the extensive coverage of the trial.

He viewed the press coverage as double standards, adding that “if a man had killed three kids, it wouldn’t have made the local f*****paper. But women, we just expect, we factor in incredibly kind and generous”.

Earlier, when a crowd member shouted Clancy's name for Carr to respond, he instantly adopted a serious tone to address the matter, sidelining his amusing demeanour for a while.

He said, as recorded on a video circulating on social media, “I think that it’s a very complex thing to talk to, because I think most people see the headline ‘Woman kills babies’ and they go, ‘Oh, she’s a monster; we should kill her.'"

“Because they don’t understand what postnatal depression is, and they don’t understand what psychosis is.”

Explaining why a section of women are supporting Clancy, Carr said, “A lot of women that have looked over the cliff that she fell feel an empathy because they feel like that could have been them."

Then, he shared what he said was his view: “She went mad … She’s not evil; she went fucking mad, and a terrible thing happened.”

Carr's remarks come as a debate was ignited during the trial over mental health challenges and criminal responsibility for criminal acts.