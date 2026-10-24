US announces ‘American-made’ seafood labeling initiative to support domestic fishermen
A newly proposed labeling initiative aims to boost domestic fisheries and give consumers clearer choices amid surging foreign seafood imports
The United States is introducing a dedicated labeling initiative for domestic seafood, administration officials announced, aiming to bolster local fisheries and provide shoppers with clearer origin clarity.
The U.S. administration announced plans to introduce an official "American-made" or "U.S. Caught" seafood label, a move aimed at supporting domestic commercial fishermen who face intense competition from cheap foreign imports.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Friday the United States would introduce a label for all American-made seafood to help inform people's choice about where the goods come from.
Kennedy unveiled the initiative during a rally in Fort Myers, Florida, alongside President Donald Trump. Proponents of the policy argue that it will help consumers easily identify authentic domestic catches—such as Florida pink shrimp—and differentiate them from foreign products.
According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), approximately 80% of the seafood consumed in the United States is imported.
While domestic catch values hover around $5.1 billion, foreign imports totals nearly $25 billion annually.
Industry groups, including the New England Fishermen’s Stewardship Association, have welcomed the announcement as a critical step toward rebuilding American fishing infrastructure and market transparency.
The "U.S. Caught Seafood" label proposed by the Food and Drug Administration would be voluntary, the White House said in a statement.
The White House added, the Trump administration also launched a new website Seafood.gov for US fishermen and consumers about federal seafood initiatives.
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