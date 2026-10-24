Barack Obama joins Sherrod Brown and Abdul El-Sayed in crucial Senate election battles

Former US President Barack Obama will campaign in Ohio and Michigan on Saturday to support Democratic Senate candidates ahead of November's midterm elections.

According to The Associated Press, Obama will first appear at a rally in Cleveland alongside former Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, who is challenging Republican incumbent Jon Husted.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton, who is running against Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, will also attend.

Ohio has become increasingly Republican, with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance recently visiting the state to support their party's candidates.

Obama will then travel to Detroit to campaign for Abdul El-Sayed, who is facing Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's Senate race.

El-Sayed narrowly won a divisive Democratic primary and is seeking to strengthen support among Black voters in Detroit.

Despite previously criticising Obama's presidency, El-Sayed recently described the former president as “foundational” to his political career.

Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson, who is challenging Republican John James, is also expected to attend the rally.

Obama's campaign appearances come as Democrats seek to gain control of the Senate in closely contested elections.

The former president is also scheduled to campaign in Georgia next week alongside Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff and gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Trump is expected to hold a separate campaign event in Georgia on Saturday.