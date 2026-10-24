Donald Trump lashes out on 'horrible' reporter, defends viral campaign ad

Donald Trump just lashed out over a reporter after the President defended Republican candidate for Ohio governor’s recent campaign ad.

When NBC reporter Monica Alba questioned why Trump had defended the video from Vivek Ramaswamy that featured his opponent, Dr. Amy Acton’s mother, she was deemed a “horrible little reporter.”

In the ad, Dr Acton's mother, Donna Arthur, accused her daughter of lying about the s*xual assault and r*pe she faced at the hands of her stepfather, Cledith Arthur, in the 1970s.

When Monica tried to explain why even members of the Republican Party were denouncing the ad, Trump insisted that people didn't "know the facts" and then asked which outlet she worked for.

When she said NBC, he said it was "one of the worst networks," and then snapped, "Quiet! You’re a horrible little reporter, aren’t you?"

He added, "If my mother said bad things about me, do you think the Democrats would put it up? I think so, but my mother thought I was wonderful," he said, before looking to the sky and exclaiming, "Thank you, mom!"

"If I had that ad, I should be so lucky to have an ad like that. Why wouldn’t you listen to a mother that says that?" he questioned, further asking, "Why? Why would you, Miss NBC? Why wouldn’t you listen?"

Amy was raised alongside her brother as part of a nomadic life; Donna often traveled the country with the children and their housing situation was never stable with 18 homes before was a teenager.

Donna married Cledith when Amy was nine, and in July 1978, when Amy was 12, there was enough evidence for him to be arrested and charged with r*ping the young girl.

At the time, the family of four was living in a tent in a campground outside Youngstown. In 2019, Amy said that during the court case, after he was charged, she turned to her mother to kiss her, and her mother "turned her cheek away." That was the last time Amy ever saw Donna.

Cledith later failed to appear before a judge and became a fugitive in October 1978 while Amy's mother remained married to him until his death in 2004.

In the ad, Donna says, "Don’t let her become your governor. If you think she’ll make your life better, you’re fooling yourself."

Vice President JD Vance has also defended the ad, and Vivek has stood by it, telling reporters that it is important to hear from people that are "close to" Dr Acton.

"I've never met or spoken to her mother, but I do think that if a candidate has repeatedly told lies in this campaign as she has, and she is called out for it by a lot of people who are close to her — from the state physicians to people who work for her to now another person who's close for her — I think that in the standard of political advertising that they have used and that the media regularly accepts, I think it is absolutely acceptable for voters to hear and make a decision for themselves," he said.