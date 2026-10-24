Trump announces new 50 percent tariffs on Canadian goods as Maine Senate race heats up
The White House announced the changes on Friday, with the new measures taking effect on 30 October
US President Donald Trump has announced changes to his 50 percent tariffs on Canadian goods, removing duties on 22 products while adding 100 others to the list.
The White House announced the changes on Friday, with the new measures taking effect on 30 October.
Products receiving exemptions include agricultural machinery, plastic packaging, refrigeration equipment, cardboard boxes and seaweed products.
Meanwhile, cocoa powder, shampoo, paints, carpets, artificial turf and wooden coffins are among the products facing new tariffs.
Based on 2025 US trade figures, the exemptions cover approximately $5.1 billion worth of goods, while the newly taxed products are valued at $2.6 billion.
Trump said the tariffs were intended to “offset the burden or disadvantage on US commerce from Canada’s discrimination or unreasonable and unequal imposition on USauto and auto part exports.”
Republican Senator Susan Collins welcomed the exemptions, saying they would benefit Maine's agricultural industries.
However, her Democratic challenger, Troy Jackson, criticised the announcement, arguing that limited exemptions would not reverse the economic damage caused by Trump's trade policies.
Jackson accused Collins of supporting the administration's tariff agenda before seeking relief.
The changes come ahead of the 3 November US midterm elections, with Trump's trade war becoming a major issue in Maine's closely contested Senate race.
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