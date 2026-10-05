US Coast Guard suspends massive search for missing Canadian air ambulance

The US Coast Guard has suspended its search for six people who were aboard an Ontario air ambulance that crashed off the US east coast over the weekend.

The aircraft, operated by Hamilton-based Latitude Air Ambulance, was carrying a patient and a family member from Bermuda to Boston when it disappeared around 1:30 AM.

Four Canadians and two Bermudian nationals were aboard.

Crews searched about 2,840 square miles around a debris field located roughly 20 miles off Nantucket using aircraft, helicopters, boats and cutters.

“Suspending a search is not an easy decision,” Rear Adm. Matthew Lake, commander of the Coast Guard’s Northeast District, said Sunday.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the tragedy and our gratitude for our partner agencies who helped support search efforts,” he added.

Air traffic control recordings posted by LiveATC.net indicate the pilot reported electrical problems and declared an emergency before the aircraft disappeared.

“Roger, you said you’re coming in blind. Is that what you said?” a controller can be heard asking the pilot.

Preliminary FlightRadar24 data also showed the aircraft descending sharply from about 24,000 feet to around 10,000 feet.