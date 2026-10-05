Georgia block party turns deadly as shooting kills 2 and injures dozens
Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy told WMAZ-TV that more than 50 shots were fired in at least two locations about a block apart
Two people were killed and dozens more injured after gunfire erupted at a neighbourhood block party attended by more than 1,000 people in southern Georgia early on Sunday, authorities said.
The shooting happened at about 1:25 AM in Vienna during homecoming weekend for Dooly County High School, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Officials said the gathering was not a school-sponsored event.
Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy told WMAZ-TV that more than 50 shots were fired in at least two locations about a block apart.
According to CNN, Peavy said people were “going every direction” as officers responded. More shots were fired nearby while police were already at the scene.
“We don’t know if it’s coming at us or someone else. You just have to keep doing what you’re doing and hope you don’t get hit by gunfire,” Peavy told WMAZ-TV.
Two men, aged 20 and 23, were pronounced dead from gunshot wounds, Dooly County Coroner Brett Walls said.
Authorities said 35 others were injured, although it remains unclear how many suffered gunshot wounds.
Walls described the scene as “horrific,” telling the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that some people were injured while trying to escape.
-
Germany could be drawn into ‘violent conflict’ with Russia, spy chief warns
-
Nobel Prize 2026: Trio wins medicine prize for breakthrough that controls cells with light
-
London confirms October 26 launch for Oxford Street traffic ban amid pushback over local congestion risks
-
US arrests California woman for allegedly spying on Taiwan President's son
-
Bank of Japan warns global AI boom has eased financial conditions amid potential valuation risks
-
UK home secretary warns of sexual violence against women making Channel crossings
-
Russia investigates ‘unknown’ infection after plague lab researcher dies
-
US Coast Guard suspends massive search for missing Canadian air ambulance