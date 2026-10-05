Brazil votes in tight race between Bolsonaro and Lula as polls close

Polls have closed in the first round of Brazil’s presidential election as President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and far-right Senator Flávio Bolsonaro compete in a closely fought race.

Lula, 80, is seeking a fourth non-consecutive term, while Bolsonaro, 45, is hoping to return his family’s right-wing movement to power.

He is the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year sentence for attempting a coup following his 2022 election defeat.

Opinion polls showed an extremely close contest heading into Sunday’s vote, with neither candidate guaranteed to secure the more than 50 percent of valid votes needed to avoid a runoff.

If no candidate wins an outright majority, the top two will face each other again on October 25.

Voting in Sao Bernardo do Campo on Sunday, Lula framed the election as a choice over Brazil’s political future.

“People will have to choose between strengthening democracy and barbarism. The poll that matters will be carried out today,” Lula said, according to The Guardian.

Bolsonaro, who voted in Rio de Janeiro, urged supporters of other right-wing candidates to back him in a “protest vote”.

“I hope it’s enough to give us victory in the first round,” Bolsonaro said.

Brazilians also voted for state governors, all 513 members of the lower house of Congress and 54 of the country’s 81 senators.