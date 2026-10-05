London confirms October 26 launch for Oxford Street traffic ban amid pushback over local congestion risks

London is moving forward with a high-profile urban transformation plan that will see a central stretch of Oxford Street go entirely traffic-free starting Monday, October 26.

According to Transport for London (TfL) and municipal authorities, the initial phase will ban buses, taxis, bicycles, and general motor vehicles across a kilometer zone between Orchard Street (near Selfridges) and Great Portland Street.

Lord Sadiq Khan said, "Following strong support from Londoners and businesses, I'm excited to see my bold vision for Oxford Street really coming to life next month as we start going traffic-free, just in time for the busy Christmas shopping period."

Why it matters?

The bold initiative aims to rejuvenate the nation's premier high street, tackling chronic congestion and improving air quality ahead of the heavy winter shopping period.

While emergency vehicles, refuse collection, and street-cleaning operations will maintain controlled access, several key bus routes will be officially rerouted, prompting adjustments for commuters and public transit users across the West End.

The transition marks the beginning of a live testing phase, during which temporary infrastructure including planters, security bollards, raised carriageways, and public seating will be installed to convert the busy corridor into a pedestrian-friendly environment.

As informed, City planners intend to review traffic performance and retail metrics through the spring of 2027 before advancing permanent structural regeneration.

Proponents project significant long-term boosts to economic activity and pedestrian safety, though local businesses and transit advocates continue to monitor potential spillover congestion on surrounding parallel corridors.

Councilor Tim Barnes, deputy leader of Westminster City Council and cabinet member for growth and planning, said, "While we finally now have a timetable for the proposed pedestrianization, Westminster City Council, residents and businesses on Oxford Street still have a long list of unanswered questions about how it will work."

"If this is going to be the 'greener, better and more prosperous' success that the Mayor has promised, then issues around access, air pollution, street cleaning and public safety, need answers urgently.

"Right now, there's a danger that we will have all of the downsides and too little upside. Traffic will be pushed to the small streets nearby causing economic and environmental harm.”