Spain PM Pedro Sanchez calls early general election following housing crisis protests

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez has called a snap election days after Congress voted against measures aimed at tackling Spain's housing crisis

Calling to snap a general election for November, Pedro is seeking renewed mandate after parliament blocked his minority government's emergency housing reform decrees.

Speaking at an institutional address from La Moncloa, Pedro announced that the vote will be brought forward from the summer of 2027.

The decision follows weeks of mounting social unrest, capped by massive nationwide protests involving tens of thousands of demonstrators across dozens of Spanish cities.

Public anger intensified significantly following the high-profile eviction of an elderly resident in Madrid, which galvanized housing rights groups demanding stringent rent controls and better protection against property speculation.

Spain's PM proposed legislative packages designed to curb speculative buying, shield vulnerable tenants from evictions, and incentivize long-term renting—were defeated in Congress due to opposition from conservative parties and regional separatists.

Facing a gridlocked legislature and mounting political pressure, the prime minister opted to dissolve parliament to let voters decide the nation's political trajectory.

Meanwhile political analysts note that the upcoming election carries high stakes for Western Europe's left-leaning political landscape, setting the stage for a polarized showdown between Sánchez’s Socialists and a resurgent conservative opposition.

Sánchez's government had presented the measures in response to nationwide protests, triggered by the eviction of an 87-year-old woman from her home for failing to pay a sharp rent increase

The woman's rent was raised from €500 (£428; $572) to €2,650. It was later lowered to €1,650 - still €300 more than her monthly pension

Sánchez has been prime minister since 2018. As reported, Spain was not due to hold a general election until summer 2027.

Most polls suggest the conservatives are likely to emerge as the largest party in the next election, which will take place on 29 November

As reported, Sánchez Pedro clearly wants to take the initiative-but it's going to be very tough for him to remain in power, writes Guy Hedgecoe in Madrid.