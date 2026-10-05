Germany could be drawn into ‘violent conflict’ with Russia, spy chief warns

The chief of Germany’s foreign intelligence service has issued a stark warning on Monday, declaring Germany is at risk of “violent conflict” with Russia.

The formidable warning comes as Moscow has ramped up an "aggressive shadow war” against European countries that voiced support for Ukraine in war with Russia.

Speaking to the lawmakers at the annual public hearing of intelligence chiefs in parliament, Martin ⁠Jaeger, head of the Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND) said, “The confrontation ​we are facing with Russia has taken ​on a new, more dangerous dimension.”

"Germany is in danger of becoming embroiled in a violent conflict with Russia - the attempted attack ​in Leipzig is just one example," he ​said.

No other country currently poses such a direct, comprehensive and concrete threat to Germany,” Jaeger said. “We did not seek this confrontation. Russia is forcing it upon us and sees us as a main adversary.”

The intel chief’s remark comes after Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited Ukraine and announced €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in military aid to Kyiv as Russia stepped up escalatory strikes against the country, targeting their infrastructure.

Besides German spy chief’s warning, Denmark intelligence services also sounded alarm over escalation of Russian hybrid threats against Europe in coming month.

However, the Kremlin has denied the possibility of such threats along with confrontation with NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ​said on Thursday, "We are not threatening anyone. We have no intention ​of ⁠attacking anyone - whether in 2029, 2030 or 2050 - but if we are subjected to aggression, we ⁠will ​have no choice but ​to respond."