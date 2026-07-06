Microsoft joins AI-driven tech layoff wave with thousands of job cuts

Microsoft has initiated a sweeping restructuring, eliminating thousands of job roles this week.

As reported, the tech company would layoff a total of 4800 job roles—approximately 2.1% of its global workforce.

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The mass layoffs arrive at the start of Microsoft's new fiscal year, following a painful stretch on Wall Street where the tech giant's stock plunged nearly 23% in the first half of 2026—marking its worst first-half performance since the 2000 dot-com crash.

Notably the cuts fall heaviest across the company's commercial sales groups and its long-struggling Xbox gaming division, which is facing the most radical organizational overhaul in its history.

The massive AI spending squeeze:

While AI demand has dramatically boosted revenue for Microsoft’s Azure cloud-computing infrastructure, the mind-boggling capital expenditures (CapEx) required to build AI data centers are severely straining the company's free cash flow.

Big Tech's historic AI outlays, set to top $700 billion this year, are piling pressure on companies to show returns from the technology and offset the rising cost of rolling it out across their businesses.

Amazon and Meta Platforms have also laid off thousands of employees this year.

Microsoft announced the cuts on Monday, the software giant earlier this year offered voluntary buyouts to about 7% of its U.S. workforce, or about 9,000 employees.

It comes as Microsoft often trims jobs near the end of its fiscal year in June as it sets spending plans for the new year.