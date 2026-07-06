Analyst predicts foldable iPhone may repeat iPhone X launch problems

Apple's first foldable iPhone could face the same launch-day delays and shortages that plagued the iPhone X nearly a decade ago, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Citing a new supply chain survey, Kuo said Apple may announce the foldable device alongside its standard lineup in late 2026, but buyers will likely wait weeks or months before actually getting one.

The data provided by Kuo shows the same production issue that the iPhone X suffered in 2017 because of the complications in producing the OLED all-screen display and the Face ID camera.

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In this case, the difficulty lies in assembling the folding screen, which means that shipment assembly numbers for the foldable iPhone during the third quarter of 2026 will be below 1 million units, in contrast to 20 to 22 million units expected to ship for the standard iPhone 18 Pro line.

These low shipment numbers indicate that Apple is likely to stick to the 2017 strategy and announce the foldable in September but push pre-ordering and shipping into the fourth quarter

However, even though it is said that the product would cost from $2,300 to $2,500, Kuo expects very high demand. In his estimations, based on discussions with mobile carriers, retailers, and resellers, the new device will sell out right when pre-orders become available, with delivery delays increasing to six weeks or more, all through the Christmas period.

Nevertheless, that comparison can go only that far since, in 2017, the shortage of iPhone Xs was resolved by late November, and there were almost 30 million devices delivered during the second half of the year.

According to Kuo, the new foldable iPhone will not reach such sales volumes, and he estimates the shipments for the same period in 2026 to be 7 to 8 million.