PS5 to release 5 new games on July 9: Check full list here

Summer is usually a quiet stretch for new video game releases, but PS5 owners have plenty to look forward to on July 9.

There will be five games being launched that day, including Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, Backyard Baseball, EA Sports College Football 27, Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok, and Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avengers iX 1+2 Dual Collection.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

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The most anticipated game, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, which is a Ubisoft remake of the 2013 game Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag, would be the biggest release of the day.

The game is based on the updated Anvil engine, and the developers have basically recreated the same story of Edward Kenway, who was initially a pirate and then became an Assassin, along with some other elements such as additional plot lines of Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet. Unfortunately, there won’t be any multiplayer this time around, as the original game was made for single-player only.

EA Sports College Football 27

The EA Sports College Football 27 is another game arriving on the same date, which is making a comeback for the franchise after a decade of absence before its recent successful relaunch in 2024. Following two successful sequels, the game has become one of the most consistently reliable sports games from EA, and this release seems set to carry on the tradition.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok is the other big title releasing on the same date, introducing more characters, quests and a new storyline in the action RPG released by Cygames in 2024.

It is worth noting that several other titles arriving on the day include Backyard Baseball and Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avengers iX 1+2 Dual Collection.

Moreover, Palworld's full 1.0 version follows just a day later, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game arrives July 23, and Halo: Campaign Evolved lands on PS5 July 28, marking the first time a Halo title has ever released on a PlayStation console.