UAE thwarts sophisticated cyberattacks targeting the financial sector

The UAE Government’s Cyber Security Council has foiled a series of planned cyberattacks targeting a number of financial firms, successfully ensuring uninterrupted operations and the stability of the country’s digital ecosystems.

The council provided key details on the foiled attacks, saying they included attempts to target platforms and crucial technology infrastructure, conduct phishing campaigns, and deploy malware. It has been observed that the attackers also used artificial intelligence to develop more distinct methods and escalate their complexity.

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The UAE Cyber Security Council underlined that the country must possess robust cybersecurity capabilities in order to respond immediately to emerging threats.

In this connection, Yahya Kassab, Senior Director for KSA and the Gulf shed light on the current scenario: “The countries that are most advanced in their digital transformation tend to attract the most attacks… and the UAE sits firmly in that category.”

It underlines that the national cybersecurity system focuses on long-term planning, including continuous monitoring, cyber threat intelligence sharing and strengthening early detection response capabilities.

Nonetheless, the primary focus of the UAE is predicting future needs and rapid recovery in line with a trend that truly defines the country’s cybersecurity and digital transformation roadmap.