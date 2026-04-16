Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'disgusting to watch' Australia tour

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently on their four-day visit to Australia, body language experts slam their appearances as of "cheesy fake royal."

While the trip marks the couple's return to the country for the first time after 2018 royal tour, insiders claim their motives are being questioned.

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A source told Radar Online, "There’s a growing view among critics that what they’re presenting feels staged rather than sincere."

"The body language is being picked apart as overly theatrical, and some are going as far as calling it inappropriate or even disgusting to watch," they added.

As per the source, the couple's trip is being described as "fake royal tour" because people feel "it mimics official duties without the same accountability."

"Others are outraged because Harry has been estranged for years from his father and wider family, while Markle has infamously frozen her ill father out of her life," the source revealed further.

Adding, "People find it vile they are turning up smiling to promote their 'brand' with all that going on. It just seems cheesy, fake, and a bit rotten."

Furthermore, the body language expert Dr Louise Mahler also slammed the Duchess of Sussex, saying, "The domestic Goddess act does not cut it with me."

Referring to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's visit to the Royal Children's Hospital, Dr Louise stated, "Megan grabs hold of Harry's upper arm and hangs on like a tiny helpless waif, reaching out shyly with half an arm to greet others, like a retiring introvert overcome by adoration."

"Together they both crouch down for small children, embracing and showing warmth before going off to pick and sniff plants in the garden together in a natural healing ceremony," she added.

Yet, the visit was positively received by the hospital staff. Despite the criticism, Dr Peter Steer, the chief executive of the hospital called the visit "genuinely meaningful."

"It was a genuinely meaningful visit for our staff and for the young people receiving care," the Dr. said.