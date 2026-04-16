Exclusive: Meghan Markle on MasterChef Australia? ‘Complete joke!’ says Jameson Stocks
Meghan Markle's cooking credentials are left on the boil with MasterChef Australia
Exclusive: Jameson Stocks questions Meghan Markle's stint on MasterChef Australia
Meghan Markle has raised quite a few eyebrows with her shocking guest appearance on MasterChef Australia.
The Duchess of Sussex, who touched down Melbourne earlier this week, has set tongues wagging with her stint as a 'guest chef' on one of the world’s biggest cooking shows — because when you think MasterChef, you obviously think Meghan Markle.
Meghan's appearance has raised serious questions about the direction of the show, with many suggesting the focus is drifting away from seasoned culinary experts to headline-making personalities.
Speaking exclusively to The News International, celebrity chef Jameson Stocks has gone all out in his criticism of the Duchess, dubbing her credentials as a 'complete joke'
"I think that they have invited her on purely for the PR because MasterChef means master - a person with high skill a expert and chef and she is neither of those and far from it, I think it’s embarrassing for MasterChef Australia to be honest," be begins in a confrontational.
Suggesting the Duchess was only brought in for the optics, Stocks adds : "I’m really only expecting her to sample a few of the dishes people have prepared, say some pleasant things, and that’s about it - if I was a contestant being judged by her, I would walk out"
The chef goes on to brand Meghan's entire career a faux show as she strives to position herself as a worthy lifestyle mogul, crediting the Royal Family for most of her success.
'If she wasn’t a royal, she would be on some third rate cable channel acting or on only fans to make a living," he notes .
While the episode has not yet been aired, it is evident the bosses' PR objective has been acheived. After all, it seems Meghan Markle's cooking credentials are waiting to be simmered under scrutiny.
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